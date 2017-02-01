Why Prince Charles’s Warning About ‘Intolerance’ Is Still So Important

After global protests against Donald Trump's divisive orders, Prince Charles has shared some words worth remembering...

So far, it’s been pretty impossible to escape the circus that is Donald Trump’s presidency.

There have been protests around the world, strongly-worded debates in Parliament and a number of celebrities – from across the globe – have also felt the need to speak out against the president’s apparent attacks on climate change, women’s rights and immigration since taking his seat in the White House.

See: 16 Fist-Pump Celebrity Reactions To Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban

One of Trump’s most controversial decisions came when he signed his executive order barring immigrants and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The fact that Prime Minister Theresa May has flown to the US and was photographed ‘holding hands’ with POTUS has also added further fuel to the fire. This resulted in powerful demonstrations across the UK on Monday night, with London’s protest taking place right outside Downing Street.

May’s decision to extend an invitation to President Trump for a state visit is one of the things that spurred the activism, and is continuing to spark debate amongst MPs and the British public. In fact, a petition calling for the President’s trip to be cancelled has been doing the rounds online and has reached over one million signatures.

See: How Trump’s Anti-Abortion ‘Global Gag Rule’ Will Affect Womankind

There has also been talk of how awkward a state visit may be for the Queen and the Royal Family.

Lord Ricketts, the former head of the Foreign Office, has said that Theresa May has put the Queen in a ‘very difficult position’. Published in The Times, he has advised that the visit should be downgraded from a state visit to spare her further controversy.

Now, words spoken by Prince Charles are being shared across the internet, following his pre-recorded message for BBC Radio 4’s Thought For The Day.

He issued a poignant warning about the ‘rise of populism’, leading many to speculate about whether he was making reference to Trump’s election and the political climate that has surrounded it.

See: Actors And Celebrities Protest Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban

The Prince Of Wales said, ‘We are now seeing the rise of many populist groups across the world that are increasingly aggressive to those who adhere to a minority faith. All of this has deeply disturbing echoes of the dark days of the 1930s.’

He continued, ‘My parents’ generation fought and died in a battle against intolerance, monstrous extremism and inhuman attempts to exterminate the Jewish population of Europe.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Prince Charles also said, ‘We are now seeing the rise of many populist groups across the world that are increasingly aggressive towards those who adhere to a minority faith.’

Although he made no direct reference to Trump, and his speech was pre-recorded, there’s no denying the importance of the ongoing meaning of these words.