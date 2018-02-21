Why Prince Charles Might Miss The Arrival Of His Third Grandchild

We wonder how Kate and Wills took the news...

It’s a busy time for the Royal Family; not only are they planning the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (aka the royal couple of the moment), but they’re also expecting a new addition to the family.

However, it looks like Prince Charles may have to miss the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child due to a prior engagement.

Already grandfather to Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, Charles and his family are eagerly awaiting the birth of the new fifth-in-line to the throne.

But the Prince of Wales is due to be in Australia around the time that his daughter-in-law Kate is due, and therefore may not be able to make it back in time for the birth.

He and Camilla are due to make a six-day tour of Oz, starting on the 4th April – though we’re sure they’ll pay visit the newborn the second they’re back on UK soil!

We’re all very excited to hear the details of their third baby’s arrival in a couple of months’ time.

Hopefully George and Charlotte’s new sibling will make an appearance at the Royal Wedding on 19th May…