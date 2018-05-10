Prince Charles And Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall ‘Can’t Wait’ For The Royal Wedding

Prince Harry's father and step-mother have spoken about the upcoming nuptials

We’re not the only ones getting incredibly excited about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding next weekend.

Of course, the Royal Family can’t wait to see Harry, 33, marry his beautiful bride at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May.

Harry’s father Princes Charles and step-mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall spoke about the upcoming nuptials as they visited a flower market in Nice, France this week.

Charles, 69, said: ‘It’s absolutely marvellous. It’s going to be a very special day for everybody.’

When asked what it’s been like getting to know Meghan, 36, Camilla said: ‘It’s very nice, all very exciting,’ adding that she and Charles ‘can’t wait’ for the big day.

It’s actually been a pretty historical year for the royals. Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton welcomed their third child last month.

Prince Louis is a brother for Prince George, four, and three-year-old Princess Charlotte.

And that’s not all. There’ll soon be another new arrival at Buckingham Palace, as Charles’s niece Zara Phillips is currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Tindall.

Talking about the influx of baby and wedding news, Camilla, 70, said: ‘Quite a lot. A few more to go. Zara’s got a baby coming.’

Cor. We bet the congratulatory cards are stacking up in the Queen’s front room.