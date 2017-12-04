Primark Is Letting You Customise Your Own Disney Tee So Please Form An Orderly Queue

Whether you're a real life Disney Princess or a massive Star Wars fan, this will be music to your ears...

STOP EVERYTHING. Primark may have just fulfilled all of our festive dreams.

Just when we thought the high street hotspot might be all out of wonderful Disney-related ideas – we mean, we just didn’t think they’d be able to top the Beauty and the Beast lamp, or the PJ set that had over 200,000 Instagram likes – they’ve announced something that’s sent us into a real tizzy.

Primark has only gone and launched a customisation station, just in time for Christmas.

The much-loved retail giant has rolled it out in their Oxford Street East store, and you can choose from two designs – Disney or Star Wars.

A whole host of characters – including a very festive Mickey Mouse, and a not-so-festive Darth Vader – are included, along with different slogans and a number of patterns.

What’s more, you can even add a completely customised message of your very own. WE KNOW.

True to form, Primark are keeping their prices low – with each tee costing just £8 for an adult, or a mere fiver for kids’ sizes.

Basically, we want some Disney merch with our name on it, STAT.

We predict that there’ll be MAHOOSIVE queues, so it’s probably best to get in there quick.