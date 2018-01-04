Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Talks About ‘Marriage’ To Her Man Tristan Thompson

...While, possibly, referencing Lamar at the same time?

By Karen Mizoguchi

From the editors of PEOPLE

Khloé Kardashian made her first talk show debut since confirming her pregnancy.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star — who is expecting her first child with her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson — appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime program, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, to talk about her baby on the way.

Speaking about why she chose to announce the baby news on Instagram, Khloé told DeGeneres: ‘I just wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me. I’ve wanted to have a baby for so long it’s just the perfect timing. God always has a plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so.’

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Thompson is already a father to 1-year-old son Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

‘[He’s] such a good dad,’ Kardashian said of her boyfriend of over a year. ‘He’s so great just during pregnancy and he makes me more excited too. I’m excited.’

In fact, she said Thompson has been ‘milking’ the pregnancy ‘for all he can,’ including sympathy cravings. ‘Mainly Jamaican food, it’s just an excuse. He loves chocolate chip cookies. Like bundles of them.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

And with a baby on the way, Kardashian also hopes she’ll marry Thompson one day.

‘I hope so, we’re not in any rush for that,’ she told DeGeneres. ‘As you know I’ve rushed quite a few things before,’ Kardashian added, subtly referring to her ex-husband Lamar Odom, whom she married just one month after they met in 2009.

‘Right now, I’m so loving the place I’m in and very happy with how things are going. We talk about it for sure,’ she said of tying the knot with Thompson.

‘What’s meant to be will be.’