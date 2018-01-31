Pregnant Kate Middleton Opts For A Statement Floor-Length Yellow Gown

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of InStyle US

Kate Middleton and Prince William have had an eventful trip to Sweden so far.

It seems that, as well as playing a hockey game, Kate is choosing to have a little fashion fun.

The couple stepped out for a black-tie dinner at the Residence of the British Ambassador, and they were dressed to the nines. While William stuck with a signature black suit and bow tie, Middleton opted to take a rare fashion risk in a floor-length bright golden yellow gown with a high neck by Erdem.

The royal left her neutral-toned morning look by the wayside in a move that literally set her apart from everyone else in the room.

As she and Prince William met Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and his wife Ulla Löfven, who wore neutrals, Middleton’s statement-making print dress demanded attention.

Middleton has a history of wearing solid-coloured short-sleeve dresses to formal events, so this look is a rarity in her fashion repertoire.

At the Royal Variety Performance last November, she wore a blue Elsa-like dress, which is more emblematic of her normal black tie style, as she regularly wears dresses that have one primary colour.

We’re crossing our fingers that we’ll see more dramatic style looks from her on this trip. Who knew Sweden would bring out such an unconventional side of Middleton?