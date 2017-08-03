Pregnant Danielle Lloyd Has Spoken Out About Melasma And It’s Important

The mum-to-be has opened up about her skin after experiencing some nasty comments online...

Danielle Lloyd announced her pregnancy back in February, and she’s currently in the final stages leading up to welcoming her fourth child.

The reality TV star has been keeping her followers up-to-date on Instagram, showing off her blossoming baby bump and sharing snaps of her family life.

But, sadly for the mum-to-be, she has been forced to defend herself after an influx of comments criticising her skin. Sigh.

It looks as though, after some of her holiday snaps surfaced, a number of internet users took to her account to accuse her of being ‘dirty’. Not cool.

Posting a no-make-up selfie, the 33-year-old told fans: ‘Absolutely disgusted at some of the comments about my skin!!! ‘I look filthy’ I look dirty ‘I need a good wash’ well you should all be ashamed of yourselves… [sic]’.

Danielle went on to explain that she has a skin condition which is common amongst pregnant women: ‘my skin is like this cos I have melasma (pregnancy mask) it can’t be helped it’s hormonal and am not ashamed of it a lot of pregnant women get it..’

She hit back: ‘…some horrible trolls think it’s ok to put down a pregnant women well it’s not!!’ [sic].

‘I use factor 50 on my face and still get it! These trolls need to be educated am not ashamed to show the real me,’ she finished, alongside a series of emojis.

You can find out more about Melasma by visiting the British Skin Foundation website.

Her followers were quick to respond to her statement, with many sharing their own experiences of the condition.

Others simply posted complimentary messages of encouragement, with reactions including: ‘Still look amazing Danielle’, ‘I think you look truly amazing and your bump looks so perfect too!!’ and ‘They have nothing better to do Hun, you look beautiful…’

It’s never nice to hear about body-shaming or social media trolling, and we hope that Danielle doesn’t let the negativity affect her.