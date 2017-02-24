Pregnant Beyoncé Pulls Out Of Coachella

Under doctors orders, Beyoncé has pulled out of playing Coachella 2017

Sad news. Beyoncé will NOT be playing Coachella 2017.

In a statement released on the festival’s official Facebook page, it was confirmed that the pregnant star would not be filling her Coachella headline slot because doctors have advised her not to perform.

‘Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,’ read the message posted on Coachella’s Facebook page.

‘However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.’

Since announcing via Instagram that she was pregnant with twins earlier in the month, fans have speculated as to whether or not Bey would be able to fulfil her Coachella commitments. The 35-year-old Grammy winner hasn’t revealed how far along she is in this second pregnancy, but it’s thought that she’s at least in her second trimester. It’s completely understandable that medical professionals have ordered her to take it easy.

A source had previously revealed to E! News that the singer had planned to go ahead with her headline set — her epic performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards seemed to confirm that — but that her health would ultimately come first once the festival rolled around.

And, while fans have to accept that this is a medical decision on Beyoncé’s part, there are some ticket-holders out there feeling a bit miffed about the news. It’s common knowledge that the celebrity-favoured California-based festival is notoriously quite difficult to get into, and, since the news broke that Bey wouldn’t be performing this year, legions of (slightly irritated) fans are now looking to sell their tickets.

Yep, don’t kick the Beyhive, folks.

Okay, it is always sad when your favourite artist pulls out of a headline festival slot, however, we 100% support Beyoncé’s decision, especially when sources have already revealed how hard she and Jay Z have been trying to to get pregnant.

‘Jay and B have always wanted a big family,’ an insider told E! News recently. ‘So when they got that huge news and surprise that they were having twins, they were both so happy. They have been trying for a while now so these babies are a true gift from God to them.’

Yep, as much as we heart Beyoncé, we don’t think going into labour live on stage is worth the risk. It’s rubbish, but we’ll get over it Bey. Just look after yourself.