Why Everyone Is Talking About Pregnant Beyoncé’s Performance At The Grammys

After announcing her pregnancy with a photo shoot a few weeks ago, the star has just taken her bump to the stage...

Yup. It’s safe to say that Beyoncé totally stole the show at this year’s Grammy awards.

The pregnant songstress only announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago, and now she’s debuted her baby bump on one of the world’s most famous stages.

See: The Grammys Dresses – The Best Of The Red Carpet

There had been talk that her performance might have been scaled back – well, she is carrying twins – but the 35-year-old kept all of the theatre we’ve come to expect from a Bey’ show.

The theme was motherhood, with her own mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, announcing the performance ‘with a mother’s pride.’

Taking to the stage in lashings of gold – with her beautiful, blossoming bump on full display – Bey’ performed Lemonade’s Love Drought and Sandcastles.

Proving that she really is still Queen B, she wore a gold headdress as she took on the ethereal dance routine that accompanied her choice of songs.

And yes, a tilting chair was involved. Gulp.

The internet, naturally, didn’t waste much time in reacting.

Beyoncé also took to the stage later on, to accept the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade.

Swapping her crown for a veil, she made a moving speech, telling the audience: ‘Thank you to my beautiful daughter, my fans for bringing me so much happiness and support.

‘We all experience pain and loss and my intention was to give those people a voice.

‘I thank God for my family… it’s important to show images to my children that show their inner beauty.

‘I think it’s vital that we learn from the past.’

We hear you, B.