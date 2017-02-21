Preen’s Pout IRL: We Take Snog Lips Onto The Street
Here's what happened when we recreated one of LFW's boldest beauty trends, and asked you for YOUR verdict...
You might have seen that there’s something of a lipstick phenomenon going on right now, and it’s going by the name of #SnogLips.
Yup. Snog lips.
Born from the London Fashion Week catwalk, the smeared-lippy trend seems to have captured the imagination of the internet. And, basically, it’s all to do with emulating a post-kiss look.
Saucy.
Spotted backstage at Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, make-up guru Val Garland described the desired effect as a romantic snog-off, with the models looking like they’d been kissing for hours.
Using MAC’s True Red lipstick in the centre of the lips, the colour was then blended outwards using a buffing brush. Oo-er.
In our opinion, a look as creative and bold as this deserves to see the light of day. We could hardly wait to recreate some #SnogLips of our very own IRL (*disclaimer: no actual snogging occurred) and, what’s more, we took them onto the streets of London to get YOUR verdict.
It’s safe to say that it was a ‘no’ from most, but the reactions are pretty interesting all the same.
Would you give Snog Lips a go?
Let us know @lookmagazine.