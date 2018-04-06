The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2018 Might Surprise You
It looks like Harper Beckham is a trend-setter…
From the editors of Marie Claire UK
Naming a baby is a mammoth responsibility – choosing the moniker that your child will be known as for the rest of their life, and potentially shaping the person they become.
Should you go traditional or opt for a celebrity-style curveball name like Apple or Blue?
The most important thing to ensure when naming your baby is that the moniker in question is actually legal – yes, there are a lot of banned baby names that you definitely need to avoid – everything from ’Traffic’ to ‘James Bond’.
But what are the current baby name trends and which baby names are going out of fashion?
Well, luckily for us, Names.org has done some digging in data from actual births, compiling a list of the most popular baby names of 2018 so far, but as we’re only in April, anything can change.
Here are the most popular baby names of 2018…
Most popular boys names in 2018:
Noah
Liam
Benjamin
Oliver
William
James
Elijah
Lucas
Mason
Michael
Most popular girls names in 2018:
Olivia
Emma
Ava
Charlotte
Mia
Sophia
Isabella
Harper
Amelia
Evelyn
Now that we know these predictions for the year ahead, what names should we avoid? It was revealed earlier this year that certain baby name trends are dying out, with parents now refraining from naming their children after musicians and film stars, and even less popular is the old baby trend of giving your child two first names.
Happy baby naming, future parents.