The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2018 Might Surprise You

It looks like Harper Beckham is a trend-setter…

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Naming a baby is a mammoth responsibility – choosing the moniker that your child will be known as for the rest of their life, and potentially shaping the person they become.

Should you go traditional or opt for a celebrity-style curveball name like Apple or Blue?

The most important thing to ensure when naming your baby is that the moniker in question is actually legal – yes, there are a lot of banned baby names that you definitely need to avoid – everything from ’Traffic’ to ‘James Bond’.

But what are the current baby name trends and which baby names are going out of fashion?

Well, luckily for us, Names.org has done some digging in data from actual births, compiling a list of the most popular baby names of 2018 so far, but as we’re only in April, anything can change.

Here are the most popular baby names of 2018…

Most popular boys names in 2018:

Noah

Liam

Benjamin

Oliver

William

James

Elijah

Lucas

Mason

Michael

Most popular girls names in 2018:

Olivia

Emma

Ava

Charlotte

Mia

Sophia

Isabella

Harper

Amelia

Evelyn

Now that we know these predictions for the year ahead, what names should we avoid? It was revealed earlier this year that certain baby name trends are dying out, with parents now refraining from naming their children after musicians and film stars, and even less popular is the old baby trend of giving your child two first names.

Happy baby naming, future parents.