This News About BBC1’s Pointless Is Just Not Okay

We've learnt something crazy about Richard Osman's laptop...

We have some pretty shocking news for Pointless viewers. Brace yourselves…

The laptop Richard Osman uses to ‘research’ the answers is never plugged in – and he’s never once used it. WHAAAAT?!

In case you’re not a Pointless fan, let us explain. The quiz show is all about contestants giving the most obscure answers to general knowledge questions.

At the end of a round, host Alexander Armstrong asks his sidekick Richard to take a look at the other answers that could have been given.

We’d always assumed he used his computer to look these up, but now it seems that’s all a big lie.

A source tells The Sun: ‘The computer has never been switched on and Richard doesn’t even know what’s on it.

‘He arrived on set and found it there and has never been asked by producers to do anything with it but use it as a prop.

‘The machine is not even plugged in to anything. The only people who touch it are the cleaners and prop masters who come in to dust it during recordings.’

A spokeswoman for production company Endemol has since confirmed this, saying: ‘The computer at Richard’s desk is a TV prop and we have never claimed otherwise.’

Well we never. And this isn’t the only shock Pointless revelation we’ve had recently.

Earlier this month, Alexander and Richard confirmed that they’ll be switching roles for the show’s 1000th episode next year.

Richard said: ‘I’m so delighted that the ridiculous rise and rise of Pointless continues and have loved spending 1000 episodes alongside my TV husband Xander.

‘Swapping roles was a real treat but let’s just say I’m not in a hurry to do it again. Xander’s job is much harder than it looks!’

Long live Pointless.