From the venue to the guestlist...

Pippa Middleton announced her engagement to multi-millionaire hedge fund manager, James Matthews, last July. Since then, we’ve been counting down the days until the big day. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Pippa Middleton’s wedding?

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister Pippa, 33, and her fiancé James, 41, will tie the knot on Saturday May 20th.

Where is the ceremony?

The couple are set to say ‘I do’ at St Marks’ Church in Englefield, Berkshire- just six miles from Bucklebury, where Pippa grew up.

The reception, meanwhile, will be held at Carole and Michael Middleton’s £5.6 million home in their 18-acre garden. Caj.

Who is Pippa marrying?

James Matthews is the chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group (basically the most luxurious hotel group of them all), and was also a former racing driver.

James’ brother is Made In Chelsea star, Spencer Matthews.

How did he propose?

The couple had actually only been dating for a year before James popped the question in the Lake District, though they have been friends for over ten years. The pair were briefly boyfriend and girlfriend back in 2012.

Who is attending?

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, is expected to take on the role as bridesmaid, although, if the rumours are true, this may not happen since Kate doesn’t want to steal her sister’s thunder. Meanwhile, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been confirmed as page boy and bridesmaid. James’ brother Spencer Matthews has been tipped to take on best man duties.

As for the rest, Kate’s husband Prince William and brother Prince Harry will join the guestlist.

The big question, though, is whether Prince Harry will bring his girlfriend of eight months, actress Meghan Markle. If the rumours are true, the guestlist is of a ‘no bling, no bring’ plus one policy, meaning that guests may only bring a plus one if they are engaged or married. However, according to People, it has been confirmed that while Meghan might not be at the ceremony, she will attend the reception alongside Prince Harry.

This would also apply to James’ brother Spencer and his girlfriend, socialite Vogue Williams. We’ll have to wait and see…

Who designed the dress?

No details have been confirmed, but Giles Deacon was spotted visiting Pippa and mum Carole at their home. He arrived armed with what looked like wedding dress bags.

Where will the newlyweds honeymoon?

Of course, it’ll be somewhere we could only dream of going. We’re hedging our bets on James’ family’s St Barts. Hotel, Eden Rock.

Did Pippa have a hen do?

Pippa, sister Kate and friends went skiing in the French resort Meribel. On a private jet, natch…

What Will Pippa Wear?

We all remember how amazing her bum looked in that Alexander McQueen dress at sister Kate’s wedding. Will Pippa opt for the same designer again?

Or will she go for a boho Alice Temperley design? The British designer is a popular choice for celebrity marriages, with future Brother-in-law’s Spencer’s MIC cast mate Millie Mackintosh wearing the designer for her wedding to Professor Green.

We can’t wait to find out!

What Will Meghan Markle Wear?

If the ‘no bling, no bring’ plus one policy is true, Meghan might not even attend the ceremony, but if she does? The Suits actress is known for her glamorous sense of style- not too dissimilar to that of Amal Clooney- and is often spotted in tailored short suits and elegant wrap dresses.

As for the designer, Meghan recently launched her own fashion collection with Canadian retailer Reitmans, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she wore something from her own range. Either way, we’re sure she’ll look the part.

What Will The Duchess Of Cambridge Wear?

Big sister Kate wants to make sure all eyes are on Pippa, so considering she always looks totally jaw-dropping, it’s hard to predict what she’ll wear to the big day.

If she sticks to her usual style choices, Kate will go for something form-fitting and chic from one of her favourite designers including Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham and Emilia Wickstead.

Equally, she might go for something high street. She’s been spied in many an affordable number, including L.K. Bennett, Zara and Hobbs. As for style, she’s a big fan of skirt suits, so we wouldn’t be surprised if that’s what she goes for. The anticipation is all too much…

Will There Be Any Rules At Pippa Middleton’s Wedding?

Apparently, guests will be required to bring a second outfit to change into for the reception. Yes, really. It’s not unusual for brides to change, but guests too?! We can only imagine how expensive being a Pippa Middleton wedding guest must be…