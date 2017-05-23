Meghan Markle May Not Have Liked Pippa Middleton’s Seating Plan

Apparently, Pippa chose not to sit couples next to each other at her wedding reception

Meghan Markle may have bagged an invite to Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception at the weekend, but she reportedly had to adhere to strict protocol.

As Prince Harry’s girlfriend, the American actress headed to the bash at the Middleton family estate in Berkshire. The celebrations are thought to have taken place in a £100,000 glass marquee, and included a flyover by a World War II Spitfire. Fancy.

Prince William and Prince Harry at Pippa Middleton's wedding

Prince Harry arrived at the church with brother Prince William. Photo: Getty, Justin Tallis – WPA Pool

It was seemingly a traditional affair, with one very interesting table plan in place. According to The Telegraph, 33-year-old Pippa had decided that couples shouldn’t sit together – with no exceptions for royalty.

This meant that Meghan, 35, was seated away from her man, despite having flown over 3,000 miles across the pond to attend.

Let’s hope they managed to grab a slow dance together later on, eh?

Meghan Markle attended the reception with boyfriend Prince Harry

TBH, we reckon the wedding party was too dazzled by the day’s proceedings to worry about who was on their table.

Guests included Pippa’s older sister Kate Middleton and husband Prince William, whose children Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as part of a group of bridesmaids and flower girls.

James’s younger brother Spencer Matthews (yep, of Made In Chelsea fame) was best man, while Pippa’s bro James Middleton brought girlfriend Donna Air.

Kate Middleton at Pippa Middleton's wedding

Photo: Getty, Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool

It’s believed that the reception was black tie, with Pippa changing out of her stunning Giles Deacon gown and into a floor-length white design with sparkle detailing.

She’d taken her hair down, which led guests to comment that she looked ‘absolutely beautiful’.

Attendees were allegedly forbidden from taking photos, meaning we’re in the dark as to what Meghan wore. However, it’s been said that she chose a ‘stunning maroon backless gown’.

Whatever the case, we hope Pippa, her new husband James Matthews and their guests all had a wonderful evening.