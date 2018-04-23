Pippa Middleton Is Said To Be ‘Pregnant’ With Her First Child

Reports claim that Kate Middleton's younger sister is expecting a baby with husband James Matthews...

This morning we were met with the news that Kate Middleton has gone into labour, but the weekend also saw some other exciting baby news from the family.

According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister Pippa Middleton is alleged to be ‘pregnant’ with her very first child.

The Sun on Sunday published the news, claiming that Pippa, 34, and her husband James Matthews, 42, are said to be overjoyed. The pair married in May last year.

It is believed that they told close family and friends last week.

A friend reportedly told the publication: ‘When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed.

‘Naturally, big sister Kate and parents, Carole and Michael, were the first people she told — James aside — and they could not have been more delighted.’

James’ younger brother, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, and his fiancée, Vogue Williams, are also expecting their very first child.

And Pippa’s sister, Kate, is about to become a mummy for the third time.

Congratulations, all.