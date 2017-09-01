Does This Mean Pippa Middleton Is Ready To Start A Family?

Reports claim that both Pippa and Kate are planning their pregnancies...

Pippa Middleton, sister to the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, tied the knot with her partner James Matthews in May earlier this year.

Understandably, Pippa’s family and friends (as well as all of US) have been dying to know what the couple’s next step is…

According to the MailOnline, Kate’s sister has shut down the company that managed her publishing activities, which has led people to believe that Pippa is ready to start planning her family with husband James, brother of Made In Chelsea‘s Spencer Matthews.

The beautiful brunette sisters are allegedly planning to be pregnant at the same time, and according to Us Weekly, the 35-year-old Duchess and husband Prince William have ‘started planning for baby number three’ as a source revealed to the magazine: ‘She’s wanted another almost since giving birth!’

Reports have claimed that Kate Middleton was overheard telling Prince William that they would need to ‘have more babies’, and a source told the same publication: ‘Now is definitely the time. They would love to be pregnant soon.’

They also reported that Pippa and James currently have babies on the mind, with an insider revealing: ‘It’s long been a dream for Kate and Pippa to be pregnant at the same time. To share that would be amazing.’

Before their fairytale wedding in May, another source claimed that the couple had already began planning having children: ‘Starting a family is something they’ve spoken about since long before they got married. Pippa’s always said how great it would be if they were to be expecting together.’

Okay, so this may all be a bit of a stretch. But we love the idea, so we’re VERY excited.