Pink Turned Down X Factor Over Fear Of Hate!

Pink has revealed that she was offered the chance to judge The X Factor USA, The Voice AND American Idol, but turned them all down. Why? Well, she thinks that viewers would have been turned off by her honesty!

The Sun quotes her as saying: “I was offered The Voice in Australia plus American Idol and The X Factor. I said no because you can’t be honest. People will hate you if you’re honest… Simon Cowell is the only person who gets away with it because he’s got an accent. And he’s a man. People would just hate me more than they already do. I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings.”

Shame – we think Pink would have been great on The X Factor! BS