Piers Morgan Argues With Love Island’s Iain Stirling On Good Morning Britain

And Susanna Reid is firmly on Iain's side...

We all know that Piers Morgan isn’t the biggest fan of Love Island. His awkward interview with ex-contestant Jonny Mitchell last week proved just that.

And while Jonny, 26, seemed to win that round, it seems the war isn’t over.

The 52-year-old spoke to narrator Iain Stirling on this morning’s Good Morning Britain, and he went in. Once again.

Talking via a video link, Piers asked: ‘My kids love it but I’m worried about the role model impact on my sons who are 23, 20 and 16.

‘Do I really want them thinking these women are the great aspiration for their romantic ideal? And for my nieces, do I want them looking at these blokes thinking: “There lies the path of true love?”‘

Iain didn’t seem fazed by the question. We mean, he probably expected it.

The 29-year-0ld replied: ‘I suppose that’s down to you as an individual. I guess you take what you will, I think it’s quite a good lesson in how to conduct yourself in relationships. It’s quite a good lesson to learn. People make mistakes but who doesn’t in real life?’

But that wasn’t the end of it. Piers then told his co-host (and Love Island fan) Susanna Reid that she was going through a ‘mid-life crisis’, to which she responded: ‘I’m learning a lot actually. How to do dating!’

Piers held his head in his hands and continued to hit out at Susanna, 46. But Iain stuck up for her, joking: ‘Piers you’ve got to start paying attention. You’re getting mugged off! Look mate, you melt! Watch it, you melt.’

Of course, viewers had a lot to say about Piers’ views.

One Tweeted: ‘Stop banging on about Love Island you bore – I don’t watch it either but I don’t spend my time moaning about it to the people that do watch,’ while another wrote: ‘Piers Morgan thinks love island isn’t a good roll model, does he think he is? At least the love islanders aren’t so judgemental #LoveIsland [sic].’

