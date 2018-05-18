It’s Actually Really Difficult To Photograph Meghan Markle, And The Reason Is Adorable

'I’ve not seen this much affection between two royals in my decades of shooting...'

There’s only one day to go until the Royal Wedding.

If you’re not one of the lucky 1,200 guests invited (including Meghan’s Hollywood guests), then you’ll no doubt be preparing to refresh Twitter every 5 seconds for the first glimpse of the bride.

But it turns out that Meghan is one tricky royal to photograph, and the reason behind it is really quite adorable.

According to Shutterstock’s royal photographer Tim Rooke, it’s really because she’s very much in love with Prince Harry.

He told InStyle US, ‘Ms. Markle and Prince Harry are very much in love, in fact, it’s hard for me to capture a picture of them each alone because they always either locked in each other’s gazes or joined hands’.

‘We like to get fashion shots of what she’s wearing on these occasions, but they are often hard to get because she’s always holding Harry’s hand, making it difficult to get the full fashion shot without cropping out her arm,’ he added.

And in case you’re still in any doubt about how loved up Harry and Meghan are, Rooke can confirm he’s never seen anything like it where the royals are concerned.

‘I haven’t had a lot of opportunity to photograph Meghan yet. I’ve mostly only been able to capture her on big event pieces. That being said, I’ve not seen this much affection between two royals in my decades of shooting,’ he said.

Here’s hoping he gets a clear shot of the wedding dress though, eh?