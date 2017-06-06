Peter Andre Reveals He’s Banned His Kids From Social Media

The singer's children are quickly approaching their teens...

Peter Andre has revealed some strict parenting rules as his children grow up.

The singer is father to Junior, 12, and Princess, nine, with his ex Katie Price, and has Amelia, three, and seven-month-old Theodore with wife Emily MacDonagh.

He tells OK!: ‘I haven’t let them have their own phones yet, but obviously Junior is getting to the age where he’ll want one…

‘I know some will disagree with me but I’m trying to keep Princess and Junior young and innocent while I can.

‘Once they get phones they’ll always have them and the minute they get on social media there’s no going back, so I’m trying to drag it out for as long as I possibly can! I don’t let the kids use any social media at my house.’

Father and son time after major pancake overload . I cooked, they ate. Typical in this house

He continues: ‘I’m strict: it’s just my way. At weekends we all sit around and play games and do things as a family. They do have iPads but I limit the amount of time they have on them.

‘I am fun at the weekend and I let them stay up and we eat takeaways, but during the week I’m like: “Right, bed early, do your homework,” and they eat healthily.’

The 44-year-old confesses that he learnt his parenting style from his own family, adding: ‘My way is not necessarily the right way, but I’m trying to instil the way my parents were with me.

‘That’s part of parenting. You can’t let them get away with everything.

Bist re united with her little brother :))

‘If I ask them to do their homework and I come back and they’re still on the iPad, it’s like: “That iPad is getting hidden and you’re not going to see it until tomorrow.”

‘The next thing you know, bang they’re doing their homework.’

No surprise there, then!

By Emily Jefferies