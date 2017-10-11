Pete Wicks Breaks His Silence On His Split From Megan McKenna

Pete has finally spoken out...

Yep, the rumours are true… The Only Way Is Essex could Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna are officially over again.

And now Pete has spoken out for the first time about the end of the relationship…

The tattooed TOWIE hunk told The Sun: ‘Me and Megan are fine, we are civil, so it’s not a problem. There’s no bitterness there at all so it shouldn’t be a problem.’

Describing the pressures that come with having a relationship in the spotlight, Pete explained: ‘Relationships are hard anyway and when you’re in the public eye it makes it ten times worse because everyone has an opinion… We’ve both said that for a long time, but yeah, it is what it is. It’s not ideal but what can you do?’

And when asked how he would feel if ex-girlfriend Megan started moving on with someone else, the Essex lad confessed: ‘I think for anyone in any relationship it’s always difficult to see someone move on but I’m not in that position where I’m looking at dating at the minute and neither is she so it’s not really something I’m thinking about.’

He went on to emphasise: ‘I’m not looking to meet anyone at the minute… I still enjoy doing TOWIE so I don’t have any plans to leave either. I’m not thinking that far ahead.’

Megan and Pete were spotted filming scenes for the ITVBe show earlier this week, and an insider revealed to the publication: ‘This was their first scene together since their split… They spent time talking about the problems that they’ve faced and how they’re going to move forward.’

We’re sending our love to both Megan and Pete during this difficult time.