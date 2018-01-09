This Is Where You Can Get Perrie Edwards’ Quirky White Cardigan

All anyone can talk about today is Perrie Edwards’ latest Instagram photos. And we can see why, because she looks INSANE.

The Little Mix singer, 24, shared a series of snaps of herself in a white bikini last night, which she’d (interestingly) paired with a matching cardigan and fluffy slippers.

🍾 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jan 8, 2018 at 11:14am PST

Um, can we just talk about that bod?

But it wasn’t just her toned abs that people were wowed by. What we wanted to know was… where did she pick up her bobble-trimmed cardi?!

Well, we did our research and found it online. It’s from Mum’s Handmade, and is a tad pricey at £194.10. But if you’re happy to splash out on a winter warmer, here it is…

If you’re looking to nab Perrie’s look for less, we’ve also stumbled upon a few cheaper versions…

BRB, gotta go squat.