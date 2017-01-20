People Are Confused By Perrie Edwards’ Outfit In The Touch Video

The Little Mix singer works a nude corset over a pink hoodie (and looks AMAZING) - but not everyone is so sure...

YES, people. The video for Little Mix’s Touch has officially dropped.

It’s a pretty saucy one. During a sequence of sexy routines, we see Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall grind on some rather handsome male dancers. See below…

Of course, fans have been quick to tell the ladies how AH-mazing they’re looking.

Comments on the YouTube upload include: ‘Touch music video is lit 💯💯💯 damn girls 🔥🔥🔥 @LittleMix,’ and: ‘Love this song & I love how their confidence has evolved as women.’

But there’s one thing that some people are a little confused by – Perrie’s outfit.

We think she was on FIRE, but the nude-corset-over-a-pink-hoodie style she was rocking was pretty unique.

One Tweeter wrote: ‘Perrie’s outfit is tragic in the touch music video smh what were they thinking,’ while others said: ‘Love the look of the new Little Mix video for #Touch, but is Perrie wearing a corset… over a hoodie…? 🤔,’ and: ‘I love little mix, they’re slaying the world, but why in the touch video is perrie wearing half a manequin over a hoodie…?? 😹 [sic].

Referencing Perrie’s ex-fiancé Zayn Malik’s girlfriend Gigi Hadid, one even quipped: ‘Looks like Gigi Hadid’s skin 😂😂 .’

Er…

Well, with three BRIT Awards nominations and new album Glory Days spending week after week at the top of the album charts, we think 2017 is officially Little Mix’s year.

So if Perrie wants to wear a corset over a shell suit, she flippin’ well can. You keep doing you, lady!