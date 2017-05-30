Perrie Edwards Gets Little Mix Into Trouble At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Perrie Edwards at Radio 1's Big Weekend
The 23-year-old swears on stage - and the band are promptly pulled off air

Perrie Edwards landed Little Mix in hot water at Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Sunday.

The 23-year-old singer blurted out a swear word while she and her bandmates were performing Down And Dirty in Hull, shouting: ‘F*** that, get down and dirty!’

Little Mix at Radio 1's Big Weekend

The Little Mix girls performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull on Sunday

Eep. It seems execs were a little panicked by Pezza’s naughty language. The girls’ show – which was being streamed live on Radio 1 – was quickly taken off air.

Presenter Matt Edmondson was then forced to apologise, telling fans: ‘So… apologies there, sincere apologies for any bad language you might have heard.

‘Obviously that was not intended to go out on the radio.’

Little Mix at Radio 1's Big Weekend

While R1’s decision to cut the performance was understandable, especially considering a large number of youngsters were likely to have tuned in, some Mixers were a tad miffed.

Tweets included: ‘I’m fuming that radio one cut off little mix,’ and: ‘Did @LittleMix really just get cut off iplayer for swaring?? Put 1 of the best acts on 1st and then cut them off makes no sense #bigweekend [sic].’

Others just seemed surprised at Perrie’s mishap, with one listener writing: ‘So Biffy F***ing Clyro didn’t swear one yesterday and Little Mix only lasted 10 minutes before getting cut off! #BigWeekend [sic].’

Ah, we’re sure it was just a slip of the tongue.

But unfortunately for the ladies, that wasn’t the only awkward moment that occurred during their set. Jade Thirlwall later took to Twitter to caption a photo of herself: ‘Just after this photo was taken my trousers split going onstage at @BBCR1 #BigWeekend #goodjobtheundiesmatched xjadex.’

LOLz. You totally rocked it, lady.