Perrie Edwards Gets Little Mix Into Trouble At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

The 23-year-old swears on stage - and the band are promptly pulled off air

Perrie Edwards landed Little Mix in hot water at Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Sunday.

The 23-year-old singer blurted out a swear word while she and her bandmates were performing Down And Dirty in Hull, shouting: ‘F*** that, get down and dirty!’

See: Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Reveals New Look For Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Eep. It seems execs were a little panicked by Pezza’s naughty language. The girls’ show – which was being streamed live on Radio 1 – was quickly taken off air.

Presenter Matt Edmondson was then forced to apologise, telling fans: ‘So… apologies there, sincere apologies for any bad language you might have heard.

‘Obviously that was not intended to go out on the radio.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See: So, Little Mix Are Killing The Instagram Game Right Now

While R1’s decision to cut the performance was understandable, especially considering a large number of youngsters were likely to have tuned in, some Mixers were a tad miffed.

Tweets included: ‘I’m fuming that radio one cut off little mix,’ and: ‘Did @LittleMix really just get cut off iplayer for swaring?? Put 1 of the best acts on 1st and then cut them off makes no sense #bigweekend [sic].’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Others just seemed surprised at Perrie’s mishap, with one listener writing: ‘So Biffy F***ing Clyro didn’t swear one yesterday and Little Mix only lasted 10 minutes before getting cut off! #BigWeekend [sic].’

Ah, we’re sure it was just a slip of the tongue.

But unfortunately for the ladies, that wasn’t the only awkward moment that occurred during their set. Jade Thirlwall later took to Twitter to caption a photo of herself: ‘Just after this photo was taken my trousers split going onstage at @BBCR1 #BigWeekend #goodjobtheundiesmatched xjadex.’

LOLz. You totally rocked it, lady.