Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Speaks Out About Those Split Rumours

The Little Mix star has spoken out about the speculation...

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has been inundated with speculation that she has split from her footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain due to his new career move.

The former Arsenal player has now moved to Liverpool FC, and fans of the couple have feared that it has put a big strain on their relationship.

In a statement made after the news broke that he was moving clubs, Alex said: ‘I know my choice might come as a surprise to many, and the decision to leave was tough after being a part of the club for so many years, but I feel that this move is right for the next stage in my ongoing development. The club, and my time here, will always mean a massive amount to me.’

However, followers of the singer noticed that, when the transfer news broke, Perrie didn’t publicly congratulate her bf but instead simply ‘liked’ the social media posts, and the pair haven’t been posting their usual loved-up snaps together…

A source told The Sun: ‘Perrie and Alex disagreed about which club he should move too. Perrie really wanted him to choose Chelsea as it’s closer to her home and his.’

The continued: ‘Plus when she’s travelling with Little Mix, they often fly into and from London which means she would be able to spend time with him, even if not for long. Alex had his heart set on Liverpool though. Of course she supports his decision but it’s not been easy.’

But luckily the blonde beauty has spoken to the Mirror and cleared up the confusion: ‘I don’t think it will be difficult. It’s going to be different – but that’s not a problem. We’ll be fine. I’m just really happy for him and very proud.’

And an insider revealed to The Sun: ‘Little Mix’s next tour is in the UK and although Perrie will be on the road from October, she’s going to do her best to see Alex when she can.’

Phew! We’d hate to see these two lovebirds part ways.