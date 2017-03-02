Perrie Edwards Has No Time For Questions About Zayn Malik

The Little Mix lady shrugs off mentions of ex-fiancé Zayn during a Q&A in the US...

Perrie Edwards is so done with talking about her ex-fiancé Zayn Malik.

The Little Mix singer, 23, split from Zayn back in 2015, and is now loved-up with hunky footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

But that doesn’t mean people don’t still link them. And TBH, we kinda get why.

Perrie and her bandmates Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock won their first ever BRIT Award last week, for their #1 hit Shout Out To My Ex.

There’s been a lot of speculation about the track referring to Zayn, with lines including: ‘Took four long years to call it quit, forget that boy I’m over it.

‘Guess I should say thank you, for the “hate yous” and the tattoos. Oh baby I’m cool by the way, ain’t sure I loved you anyway.’

Very excited to be back with new music! #shoutouttomyex Out 16.10.16! Hope you all love it as much as we do!

The tattoos part makes sense, seeing as Zayn had Perrie’s face etched onto his arm during their time together. Not only that, but the timing also works.

Perrie and Zayn, 24, first got together in 2011, and confirmed that they’d ended things four years later.

After LM took to the stage to collect the gong for Best British Single last Wednesday, Jade gave a shout-out to the men who’d inspired the track, saying: ‘Thanks lads!’

Then Jesy appeared to give Zayn a special mention backstage, reportedly adding: ‘Shout out to ZM!’

But while her pals are happy to keep the rumour mill going, Perrie appears to be done.

During a recent Q&A session in America, she was asked if she and the girls really referenced Zayn in their acceptance speech.

Was she fazed by this question? Absolutely not. Instead, she just shrugged her shoulders. Watch below…

They asked her if it is a true she gave an shout-out to Zayn at the stage at the Brit awards when they won an award 😏 her reaction tho 😂😂 A post shared by zerrie (@zerrie.fact) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:15am PST

LOLz. Good work, lady.