Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Is Praised For Revealing Her Scar

Fans admired the blonde beauty for showing her surgical scar on Instagram...

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards always impresses with her gorgeous Instagram snaps.

But one recent photograph in particular has fans in awe. Over the weekend, Perrie shared this sultry shot of herself working long, wavy hair and a daringly plunging neckline.

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

She looks incredible, right? But it wasn’t her top or locks that Mixers noticed in particular. Instead, it was the fact that she was proudly showing off a surgical scar on her stomach.

Perrie, 23, has previously revealed that she was born with a small oesophagus, which meant she couldn’t eat properly. This resulted in multiple operations as a child.

See: Perrie Edwards Gets Little Mix Into Trouble At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Her Instagram post was inundated with comments from fans, including: ‘So proud of you for showing of your scar,’ and: ‘Your scar is BEAUTIFUL.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

One follower shared their appreciation of Perrie’s bravery, saying: ‘Just want to say thanks so much for proudly showing off your scar, it’s so inspiring. I have extensive scarring on my legs after ten surgeries and I’m embarrassed to have my legs uncovered.

‘Seeing someone so beautiful and strong embrace her markings makes me want to learn how to love mine too. It means everything to people like me, proving pride can come from such pain – Thank you Perrie [sic].’

Unfortunately, Perrie fell victim to criticism from trolls, who began posting cruel comments. *Sigh*. But loyal followers were quick to step in to defend their idol.

✌🏻️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jul 15, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

One responded: ‘Haters need to shut up and get a life!! Perrie is a brave and confident woman and she shows the world her scar and people criticize her for it!!

‘If you don’t like Perrie then fair enough but there’s no need for people to post hate on her posts is there?! If you want to hate on her then go get a life and get off her instagram [sic].’

See: Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Reveals New Look For Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Another supported this sentiment, adding: ‘Why do people hate just because she’s being brave and showing off a battle scar? She’s beautiful and this just shows that she’s confident, she loves herself just the way she is. She’s seriously an inspiration.’

We couldn’t agree more. You go, Perrie!

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

By Emily Jefferies