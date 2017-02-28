Perrie Edwards’ New Boyfriend Reveals He Doesn’t Want To End Up In A Little Mix Song

Perrie Edwards' new squeeze Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals he'd better 'watch out'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has spoken for the first time about his relationship with Perrie Edwards, revealing that he’d better ‘watch out’ in case she ever writes a song about him.

Speaking to The Sun On Sunday, the 23-year-old Arsenal footballer joked about his relationship with the Little Mix star, admitting that he was well aware that ending a relationship with her could result in a BRIT winning pop song.

‘I better watch out! I don’t want her to become an ex and sing about me,’ the footballer quipped.

‘Probably something about Arsenal being rubbish. I better look after her.’

Him. A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:31am PST

It’s well known that Shout Out To My Ex was partly inspired by Perrie’s much publicised split from One Direction star Zayn Malik in 2015, after he ended their three-year relationship via text message.

Gutsy lyrics such as ‘I hope she gettin’ better sex / Hope she ain’t fakin’ it like I did, babe,’ sent fans into a social media meltdown following the track’s release last year, with many of the opinion that Zayn — who is now dating model Gigi Hadid — got his just desserts.

Fast-forward to 2017 and Perrie has 100% moved on, making her first red carpet appearance with Alex at last week’s BRIT awards, and sharing an on-screen smooch with him during Little Mix’s winners announcement.

Between Zayn’s notable BRIT absence, and fellow Little Mix star Jesy Nelson giving a backstage ‘shout out to ZM,’ it was hardly surprising that another fan frenzy broke out after Perrie posted a snap of her and Alex from the ceremony, in which the 23-year-old singer could be seen resting her hand across her tummy. Within seconds, Insta-followers were congratulating the couple on their supposed ‘pregnancy’ — which of course was pure rumour — but demonstrated just how involved fans are in this very public Perrie/Zayn ex-saga.

What a night! ❤️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

Is it any wonder Alex seems a bit worried?

However, on the flip side of all this public interest, Alex has made the rather baffling suggestion that his relationship with Perrie is in fact a blessing, for her. Sorry, what?

Speaking exclusively after Little Mix’s BRIT Awards win last Wednesday, Alex said of new GF: ‘I think I’m giving her street cred.’

Errr…we’re not sure what Little Mix fans will make of THAT rather bold boast, Alex. We know you’re a famous footballer, but we’re of the opinion that Perrie seems to be doing just fine without having to hang off your arm, pal.

Either way, Perrie seems blissfully happy with her new beau. Let’s hope the love-in continues…