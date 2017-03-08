Perrie Edwards Defends Louis Tomlinson After His Airport Arrest

The Little Mix singer says Louis is 'such a nice guy'

Perrie Edwards has defended Louis Tomlinson after his arrest at the weekend.

The pair go way back, due to the fact that Little Mix’s Perrie, 23, was once engaged to Louis’ ex-One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik.

So when asked for her thoughts on the incident, Perrie told Canadian news show eTalk: ‘It’s a hard situation because you don’t know how you would act unless you’re in that situation, but Louis is such a nice guy.

‘When you watch the video, all he’s doing is protecting his girlfriend like any normal guy would, but because he’s in what was one of the biggest bands in the world people are just going to be constantly on him, which I think is unfair for him and Eleanor.’

Louis, 25, was released on £16,000 bail after an altercation with a photographer at LA airport LAX on Saturday. Apparently enraged with the paparazzo snapping himself and girlfriend Eleanor Calder, he appeared to trip and accidentally drag him to the floor with him.

However, the situation spiralled when two female fans claimed to have feuded with Eleanor, 24.

In video published by RadarOnline, Louis can be heard shouting: ‘What the hell is happening?’ and: ‘Can we get some help?’ before rushing over to help Eleanor, who looked to have been pushed into a corner by the two females.

Airport security then intervened and Louis and Eleanor walked away, before Louis was booked with simple battery.

In video footage, one of the women alleges that she’s received an eye injury. She’s quoted as saying she’s going to ‘press charges’.

However, Louis’ friends and fans have supported him.

LM’s Jesy Nelson is one of them, adding: ‘I just think that sometimes people can forget that you’re a human being. Like, they get so caught up in the fact that they see you on TV and it’s not real life to them.’

Louis – who recently rekindled his relationship with Eleanor after originally ending their relationship in 2014 – is yet to comment.

It’s believed that he doesn’t usually take security on holiday with him, but is now reviewing that decision in light of the incident.