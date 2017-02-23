The Little Mix Moment You PROBABLY Missed At Last Night’s BRIT Awards

Perrie Edwards reacted to Little Mix's BRIT win in a way we SO weren't expecting

So, it’s fair to say that we’re all still talking about Little Mix at last night’s BRIT Awards.

Not only did the girls slay their ceremony opening performance of Shout Out To My Ex, but they also managed to scoop the Best Single gong, beating back the likes of Coldplay, Calvin Harris and controversially, Perrie Edwards’ ex Zayn Malik.

So, while we already know that Little Mix DID sent actual shout out to their exes live on stage when accepting their award (err, Zayn?), there was a rather awkward moment that you probably missed right before the winner’s announcement, that has gotten EVERYONE talking.

As band members Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Ann Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, heard their names called for Best Single, Shout Out To My Ex was played over the ceremony speakers and well, look what happens next…

Hmm, it was very brief, but THIS is the moment has gotten everyone in a wee bit of a flap.

Perrie Edwards, obviously ecstatic about her band’s BRIT win, was quick to share a sweet kiss with current squeeze, Arsenal footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – so far, so normal, right? So why are people feeling well, a bit awkward about the whole thing? We have a theory…

It’s common knowledge that Shout Out To My Ex allegedly makes reference to Perrie’s relationship with ex-fiancé Zayn, and fans were keen to see just how the ceremony would pan out IF the former One Direction star put in an appearance, especially given that he was nominated in the Best Single category along with Little Mix. And, while his notable absence meant that any potential run-in drama was well avoided, the fact that Perrie shared a smooch with her new beau in celebration of the song (about Zayn) winning a BRIT has confused some fans. Was she feeling a bit awkward? Does the kiss seem a little lack lustre? Take a look for yourself…

Or, on a different note, could this be the proof that Perrie is 100% OVER it? Come on. Girl is looking fly, she’s bagged herself a hot new man. Err, who needs Zayn anyway?!

In fairness, we here at LOOK towers are of the opinion that the poor lamb is probably just a bit overwhelmed by the situation, because let’s face it, we’re not quite sure how we’d react if we found out we’d just won a BRIT award. Many fans are simply delighted that the 23-year-old star feels happy to share a very public PDA with her new fella on live TV. The couple — who have been dating since the start of the year — made things Insta-official two weeks ago with an adorable couple snap in front of the Eiffel Tower, and it’s reported that Alex is ‘smitten’.

Aww. We are genuinely happy for you Pez. And congrats to Little Mix on a deserved win. Who knew exes could be so darn useful?!