It Looks Like Things Are Back On With Perrie Edwards And Her New Man

The Little Mix girl shared a VERY romantic photo to Instagram over the weekend...

Perrie Edwards likes to keep us on our toes, doesn’t she?

The Little Mix singer let us know that she and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back ON over the weekend, by sharing a very smoochy-smoochy picture of them together.

Him.

In the snap, the pair kiss as they wrap their arms around each other. Adorably, Pezza had written the simple (but romantic) caption: ‘Him.’

But this doesn’t change the fact that, er, WE ALL THOUGHT THEY’D BROKEN UP.

Because this isn’t the first time Perrie’s gone public with Alex. Last month, she posted a shot of the 23-year-old enjoying dinner with her dog Hatchi.

However, she mysteriously deleted it two weeks later.

Rumours that Perrie and Alex’s romance had hit a rocky patch had emerged shortly before, when they were seen having what looked like an ‘argument’ outside a London club.