It Looks Like Things Are Back On With Perrie Edwards And Her New Man
The Little Mix girl shared a VERY romantic photo to Instagram over the weekend...
Perrie Edwards likes to keep us on our toes, doesn’t she?
The Little Mix singer let us know that she and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back ON over the weekend, by sharing a very smoochy-smoochy picture of them together.
In the snap, the pair kiss as they wrap their arms around each other. Adorably, Pezza had written the simple (but romantic) caption: ‘Him.’
But this doesn’t change the fact that, er, WE ALL THOUGHT THEY’D BROKEN UP.
Because this isn’t the first time Perrie’s gone public with Alex. Last month, she posted a shot of the 23-year-old enjoying dinner with her dog Hatchi.
However, she mysteriously deleted it two weeks later.
Rumours that Perrie and Alex’s romance had hit a rocky patch had emerged shortly before, when they were seen having what looked like an ‘argument’ outside a London club.
Perrie, 23, headed out onto the street at around 3.30am, looking serious as she spoke to the Arsenal star. He then lingered in the doorway as he made a phone call.
Over the weekend, Pezza debuted a new shoulder-length bob on Instagram. She looks AMAZING, but let’s not forget that getting a new ‘do is often a way to move on from a relationship.
So all in all, it seemed pretty certain that the couple had gone their separate ways.
But either that was never the case, or they’ve managed to patch things up. Whatever the truth is, we’re thrilled that Perrie seems to have found happiness.
Perrie and Alex were first linked in November, when she supported him during a match at the Emirates Stadium. He then sat in the audience to see Little Mix perform at The X Factor final.
After that, Perrie followed Alex on Instagram. This doesn’t sound like a huge deal, but with only 78 on her page, she’s very selective.
Alex returned the favour over on his profile, while her mum Debbie gave him a follow on Twitter.
We’ve got our fingers crossed for this one…