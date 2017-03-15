Mixers Are Nervous That Perrie Edwards And Jesy Nelson Are ‘Feuding’

After Perrie cropped her bandmate out of an Instagram photo at the weekend, speculation has reached an all-time high...

Little Mix fans are a little concerned about Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards’ relationship right now.

Why? Well, it all stemmed from Perrie’s Instagram post after the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards last weekend.

The 23-year-old captioned a shot of herself and her bandmates: ‘We won a Nickelodeon award! 😱 😍 I always watched the KCA’s when I was a kid and always wished I’d win one of those orange blimps 🙈.

‘I can’t thank you all enough for voting and making another childhood dream come true! You are THEEEE best fans in the 🌎 I love you all! ❤️ oh and Jesy is cropped out the picture because she doesn’t like any of the photos! 🙄😂 [sic].’

Oh yeah. About that photo… Only half of Jesy was in it.

So we know Perrie gave an explanation, but that didn’t stop her followers from speculating. One wrote: ‘It means that every video and pic they’ve posted recently she’s looked miserable. Perhaps she’s ready to move on from the group and can’t hide it.’

Soz about the nail I didn't have time I also couldn't be assed so I thought I'd just rock Sid the stump to the orange carpet 💅🏽 A post shared by @jesynelson on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Weirdly, Jesy, 25, went on to post a whopping SEVEN snaps of herself at the ceremony. So she can’t have hated them that much, eh?

This has sparked rumours of a ‘feud’, with Tweets including: ‘Why Perrie? Why did you crop Jesy out of your thank you post on instagram? Feuding, eh?’ and: ‘I know perrie said that Jesy is cropped out because she doesn’t like the pics but how come she’s posted them on her account then? [sic].’

KCAs with my queens ❤️ A post shared by @jesynelson on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

Worryingly, bookies William Hill are now offering 4/1 that the group could split before the end of the year. Spokesman Joe Crilly says: ‘Hearts around the world broke when 1D split and it seems as though the other X Factor super group is heading the same way.’

Hmm. We’ve always thought the girls seem to have each other’s backs, so we’re hoping there’s a simpler explanation.

Perhaps Perrie and Jesy just couldn’t agree on one image that they both liked? We mean, we’ve all been there.

Let’s give them the benefit of the doubt. Because… LM forever, people!