Perrie Edwards Takes A Big Step With New Man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Little Mix lady makes her feelings clear on Instagram...

Ooh. It looks like things are getting serious between Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie, 23, made a bold move on Instagram yesterday – by following the 23-year-old footballer.

Now, this might not seem like a particularly huge deal. We mean, all it takes for most people to add someone as a friend is a few cute dog pictures and funny quotes.

But Pezza’s pretty selective with her list, choosing to follow just 80 people.

These include her bandmates Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as well as her mum Debbie and pals including Cheryl.

Alex has returned the favour over on his page, while Debbie has given him a follow on Twitter. Sounds pretty official, right?!

Pezza was first linked to Arsenal star Alex in November, when she supported him during a match at the Emirates Stadium.

He then sat in the audience to see Little Mix perform Touch and Oops at The X Factor final a month later.

The pair have even sparked rumours of double dates with Jesy, 25, with fans recently spotting the girls hanging out with Alex and his BFF Bradley Churchull in Paris.

There’s nothing to suggest that Jesy and Bradley are an item. TBH, after her break-up from fiancé Jake Roche, she might have just needed some downtime with friends.

But it definitely seems as though Alex is fitting in well with Perrie’s inner circle.

After her painful split from Zayn Malik back in 2015, it’s lovely that she seems to have found happiness. We’ve got our fingers crossed for this one…