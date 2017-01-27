Perrie Edwards Has Deleted Her First Instagram Of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Little Mix lady only just went public with Arsenal footballer Alex...

Perrie Edwards only hooked up with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a few weeks ago, but it looks like they may already be over. Waaah.

Why do we think this? Because the Little Mix singer, 23, has deleted the one photo she’d uploaded to her Instagram page of the footballer.

This picture showed Alex, 23, enjoying dinner with Perrie’s dog Hatchi, and she’d (quite adorably) captioned it with the heart-eyes emoji.

Shared two weeks ago, the post came a day after they were snapped enjoying a bite to eat together in a cafe in Hadley Wood, North London.

Rumours that Perrie and Alex’s romance had hit a rocky patch first emerged over the weekend, when they were seen having what looked like an ‘argument’ outside a London club.

Perrie headed out onto the street at around 3.30am, looking serious as she spoke to the Arsenal star. He then lingered in the doorway as he made a phone call.

The pair were first linked in November, when Perrie supported Alex during a match at the Emirates Stadium.

He then sat in the audience to see Little Mix perform Touch and Oops at The X Factor final.

After that, Perrie followed Alex on Instagram. This doesn’t sound like a huge deal, but with only 78 on her page, she’s very selective.

Alex returned the favour over on his profile, while her mum Debbie gave him a follow on Twitter

Now, Perrie and Alex are yet to unfollow each other, so we’ve got our fingers crossed that there’s still hope they’ll manage to work things out.

But more importantly, we hope they’re both doing okay right now.