Perrie Edwards Reveals Some Very Sad News On Instagram

The Little Mix singer's cat Prada has passed away

Perrie Edwards is dealing with something pretty horrible today.

The Little Mix singer took to Instagram this afternoon to announce that her beloved cat Prada has passed away.

Can't believe we had to say goodbye to this little one today! Always in my heart 💔❤️ A photo posted by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:12am PST

She shared a sweet photo of her late pet, writing the caption: ‘Can’t believe we had to say goodbye to this little one today! Always in my heart 💔❤️.’

Of course, fans were quick to send their sympathies.

One wrote: ‘Aw I hope you’re doing okay ✨ rip Prada,’ while others said: ‘R.I.P stay strong 😘❤️,’ and: ‘I’m so sorry Perrie.. I know how hard it is… R.i.p Prada💕 [sic].’

Perrie, 23, first introduced us to Prada in 2013, when she and then-fiancé Zayn Malik welcomed the fluffy kitty into their brood together.

At the time, she Tweeted from Little Mix’s account: ‘Say hello to the new member of the family, Prada 🙂 Perrie&Zayn <3.’

It’s not known who gained custody after their split in 2015, but it seems as though Perrie was there during Prada’s last few days.

Perrie’s a huge animal lover, and is also mum to dogs Hatchi and Teddy.

As anyone who’s ever had a pet will know, they’re like a part of the family, and losing them is always incredibly tough.

Let’s hope the Little Mix girls and Perrie’s new boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are helping her through this difficult time.

Sending you lots of love, lady.