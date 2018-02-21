Why The BRITs Red Carpet Was A Little Awkward For Perrie Edwards

She was the only Little Mix lady not to be joined by her boyfriend...

Little Mix have arrived at the BRIT Awards, and they look stunning.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have both opted for plunging white maxis, while Jade Thirlwall is rocking a corseted black number and Jesy Nelson is in a khaki wide-legged jumpsuit.

Like most of the celebrities on the red carpet, the ladies were carrying white roses. This was all about showing solidarity for the ongoing #TimesUp movement against sexual harassment and inequality in the entertainment industry.

You’ll know that celebrities wore black at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes in support of the movement, and this is the same principle.

LM were also joined by some very special people as they arrived at the ceremony – their boyfriends.

Jade, 25, had brought along musician Jed Elliot, Leigh-Anne, 26, was with footballer Andre Gray and 26-year-old Jesy Nelson cuddled up to singer beau Harry James.

Perrie, 24, is also loved-up, with Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but unfortunately, he was running late and missed the red carpet.

He’d had to travel down to London from Liverpool, captioning an Instagram Story of himself on the plane: ‘En route @Brits.’

But Pezza didn’t seem too fazed. She decided to pose alone, and d’ya know what? We would’ve done exactly the same – more chance to show off the dress, eh?!

Not long until you’re reunited, guys!