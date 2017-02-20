Perrie Edwards Snapchats From Bed With Boyfriend Alex

The couple sing romantic songs to each other as they chill out under the covers. Aw

It looks like things are getting hotter and hotter between Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix singer, 23, took to Snapchat over the weekend, where she shared a cheeky video of herself and her man in bed together.

While Perrie was clad in a grey jumper, Alex had gone topless. And we’ve gotta say, Pezza is one lucky girl.

Adorably, the clip showed them singing love songs to each other, with Perrie adding the caption: ‘I’d go anywhere for you dear…. Anywhere! 😍.’

They also tested out filters, and did a hilarious face swap. Naw.

Perrie’s Snapping comes two weeks after she confirmed that she and Alex were an item, posting a romantic Instagram photo of them sharing a kiss.

But despite Perrie and Alex looking a like a picture-perfect pair, things between them didn’t exactly get off to the easiest start.

Perrie first went public with Alex in January, when she posted a shot of the 23-year-old Arsenal player enjoying dinner with her dog Hatchi.

However, she mysteriously deleted it two weeks later.

Rumours that their romance had hit a rocky patch had emerged shortly before, when they were seen having what looked like an ‘argument’ outside a London club.

Perrie headed out onto the street at around 3.30am, looking serious as she spoke to the footballer. He then lingered in the doorway as he made a phone call.

Chop chop CHOP ✂️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Feb 3, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Then Pezza debuted a new shoulder-length bob on Instagram. She looked AMAZING, but we couldn’t help thinking that getting a new ‘do is often a way to move on from a relationship.

But either that was never the case, or they’ve managed to patch things up. Whatever the truth is, we’re thrilled that Perrie seems to have found happiness.

What a gorgeous couple!