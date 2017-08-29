Perrie Edwards Is Being Trolled For Her Boyfriend’s Career Move

This makes NO sense...

Perrie Edwards is clearly totally smitten with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and it’s super-cute to see.

But unfortunately for the Little Mix singer, her relationship has landed her in hot water in recent days.

TBH, it’s all totally unfair on Pezza. Basically, Alex, 24, is a footballer who plays for Arsenal. However, it’s been revealed that he could be moving to Chelsea.

When Arsenal fans learnt this, they started posting angry messages and snake emojis on Perrie’s Instagram page. *Sigh*. Because it’s all her fault, right?

Comments include: ‘Your bf is a 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍,’ ‘Alex doesn’t deserve his career,’ and: ‘7 goals in 6 years ur s*** you’ve done nothing to deserve 200k a week [sic].’

Things are even worse over on Alex’s page. One angry football fan wrote: ‘Off you go snake,’ while another bemoaned: ‘U betrayed the club y. I loved u but u treated us bad [sic].’

Luckily, plenty of Mixers are sticking up for Pezza, 24.

One said: ‘Please enlighten me on the reason why you’re commenting about his game on Perrie’s page. 1. She didn’t teach him how to play football . 2. She didn’t ask him to transfer. 3. She didn’t ask him to miss games.’

Another added: ‘What the hell is wrong with some people perrie is not the reason that alex leaves arsenal, this is his choice and you should have some respect!! [sic].’

We couldn’t agree more. Chin up, Perrie!