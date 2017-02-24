This Photo Of Perrie Edwards And Her Boyfriend Has Broken Instagram

...and it's all because of the Little Mix girl's pose

Is it just us, or is Perrie Edwards’ relationship with her new boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the cutest thing EVER?

The Little Mix singer, 23, made her public debut with footballer Alex at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday.

While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they sat at the same table during the ceremony – and Pezza planted a kiss on her man’s lips as her group got up to accept the gong for British Single Of The Year. Aw.

See: The Little Mix Moment You PROBABLY Missed At Last Night’s BRIT Awards

Perrie was also more than happy to show Alex, 23, off afterwards.

She shared a gorgeous snap of herself and the Arsenal player on Instagram yesterday, adding the caption: ‘What a night! ❤️.’

They look totally loved-up in the image, gazing romantically into each other’s eyes as they link arms.

What a night! ❤️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

And can we just talk about those matching outfits?! While Alex looks dapper in a black blazer and polo-neck combo, Perrie stuns in in a dramatic racy gown.

The floor-length number features a thigh slit, cut-out side section and an asymmetric halter-neck. All we can say, lady, is WOW.

See: It Looks Like Things Are Back On With Perrie Edwards And Her New Man

Of course, Perrie’s followers are thrilled that she’s found happiness after her well-publicised split from ex-fiancé Zayn Malik.

Comments include: ‘Queen & King. So happy for you babe. 😍😍❤👑,’ and: ‘He looks at you like every woman would want to be looked at.’

But for some reason, some thought Perrie’s pose may mean she and Alex’s fledgling romance has taken a very unexpected turn.

Yep. The fact that Perrie had her hand on her stomach seemed to spark ‘pregnancy’ suggestions, despite the fact that there is clearly NOT ONE TINY HINT of a bump there.

She’d also told reporters at the start of the show: ‘We’re excited we’re performing first because we can get on the bevvys after.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Despite this, one fan wrote: ‘Now she’s in relationship with chamberlain and she’s pregnant 😱😱,’ while another said: ‘Whys she holding her belly then?🤔🤔 something fishy is going on🐠🐟 [sic].’

Really? We think it’s a pretty natural way to pose. Let’s hope they’re joking.