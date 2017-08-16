Perrie Edwards Posts A Sweet Birthday Message For BF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By

This melted our hearts a little bit...

We can’t even deal with Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain right now.

The couple started dating in November, and have since been posting loved-up snaps on social media as they jet off around the world together.

And now, it seems things could be getting very serious between them, as Pez posted an extremely adorable message to her beau in celebration of his 24th birthday yesterday.

The image showed Alex grinning in bed, alongside which 24-year-old Perrie wrote: ‘Happy birthday my love. 24! If I can wake up to this for the rest of my life that would be wonderful! 🙌🏻.’

Awwww! We can’t handle how cute these two are.

Clearly fans think the same, with comments including: ‘You are the best and cutest couple in the world. 😍 Much love 😍😭😭❤️❤️❤️ [sic],’ and: ‘Wow my heart it’s bursting. You are so perfect together ❤️💚❣️🔥 [sic].’

One follower enthusiastically praised the blonde beauty as the ‘sweetest girlfriend ever’, writing: ‘OH.MY.F***ING.GOD. Perrie Louise Edwards! You just did that. You’re the sweetest girlfriend everrr!!!! And Alex is the Luckiest to have you. Such a couple goals. I love you both [sic].’

Another thought they knew the reason Alex was grinning so widely: ‘Alex’s smile is that smile when a man found an amazing girl like Perrie Louise Edwards ❤.’

We’re wishing these two all the best… Keep up the cuteness, guys!

By Emily Jefferies