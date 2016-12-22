Perrie Edwards’ Mum Has Made Her Feelings About Her New Man Clear

Debbie Edwards has followed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Twitter...

Ooh. It looks like things are ON between Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The pair are rumoured to have been dating for the past few weeks – and now they’re social media official. Well, kinda.

See: Perrie Edwards And Zayn Malik Avoid An Awkward Encounter

Perrie’s mum Debbie Edwards has started following Alex, 23, on Twitter. So it definitely seems as though she approves, eh?!

Pezza, 23, was first linked to Arsenal footballer Alex in November, when she supported him during a match at the Emirates Stadium.

He then returned the favour by watching Little Mix perform Touch and Oops at The X Factor final two weeks ago.

Had the pleasure of officially opening 9 year old Louis new football pitch last week that the amazing team @makeawishuk had built in his back garden for him. Having been through so much with his illness, it was an honour to be there to see him smiling. Thank you for having me, you're a true inspiration to us all. A photo posted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Nov 20, 2016 at 9:53am PST

See: Perrie Edwards Sings About A Cheating Ex In Little Mix’s New Song…

And it’s not just Perrie who’s thought to have a new man on the scene.

Her bandmate Jesy Nelson split up from her fiancé Jake Roche last month, and is now said to have sparked up a flirtation with Alex’s pal Bradley Churchill.

It seems Perrie did some matchmaking here. Bradley was also in the audience of the The X Factor final, and he and Jesy, 25, are said to have met backstage after their gig.

The pair quickly followed each other on Instagram, and have since been liking photos of each other. Aw.

Even more excitingly, Perrie and Jesy may already be double dating.

👇🏼 A photo posted by Bradley Churchill (@bradleychurch1) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:24am PST

Fans recently spotted the ladies hanging out together in Paris, and Alex and Bradley have also been sharing Instagram snaps of themselves in the French capital.

Of course, there’s nothing to suggest that Jesy and Bradley are an item. TBH, after her break-up, she might just need some downtime with friends.

But they do make a cute couple…