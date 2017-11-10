It looks like these two are just as loved-up as ever!

If you have been regularly checking Perrie Edwards’ Instagram account (guilty), you may have noticed that the Little Mix lady hasn’t really been posting too many relationship pics in the recent months.

And, as very big fans of Perrie and her footballer beau Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, this slightly concerned us… especially considering Alex has recently moved up North in order to play for Liverpool FC.

Had the pair split and just failed to mention it?!

Fortunately for us, true love does still exist- as Perrie has now broken her couple selfie hiatus, confirming that she and Alex are still very much in love!

Taking to Instagram, Perrie posted a snap of herself sat on Alex’s lap – captioning it with a simple heart emoji. Cayoot!

♥️🖤 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

Fans have been quick to comment on Perrie’s PDA, with replies reading: ‘So cute 😍’, ‘Cutest couple’ and ‘Aww cute couple’.

The last time Perrie shared an update on her relationship was all the way back in September. The adorable photo showed them holding hands – and they certainly looked like #CoupleGoals.

Us right now? All in the feels.

🖤 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Alex and Perrie have been dating for the whole of 2017, having confirmed their relationship back in January.

And it would appear that the couple are in it for the long haul. In celebration of Alex’s recent birthday, Perrie took to social media to dedicate a very moving message to her boyfriend.

Sharing a snap of Alex in bed, Perrie writes: ‘Happy birthday my love. 24! If I can wake up to this for the rest of my life that would be wonderful! 🙌🏻’.

Yup, we’ll be patiently waiting for an engagement and our wedding invite to pop through the letterbox.

Should be any day now, right?

Here’s hoping!

Alice Perry