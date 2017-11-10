Seriously?

Let’s face it, when it comes to taking flawless selfies, the Kardashians reign supreme.

But some fans have been posting seriously nasty comments about Khloe Kardashian’s appearance following a photo she uploaded to Instagram on Thursday.

The star, who fans reckon is currently ‘pregnant’ with her first child, has been subject to some online abuse about her nose, with some even accusing her of having a nose job.

‘New nose who dis,’ wrote one user, while another said, ‘Omg what have you done to your nose?’

‘Her nose looks terrible. She was beautiful before! Stop with all the surgeries,’ a third added.

The picture in question, below, sees Khloe posing with, like, the cutest, fluffiest puppy we’ve ever seen.

Yes, Khloe’s nose may look a little more defined than usual. But if there’s one thing we know about the Kardashian-Jenner girls, it’s that they 1) know a thing or two about contouring and 2) have an army of talented make-up artists at their disposal.

In our humble opinion, Khloe’s nose might have just had a brush with the makeup kit.

The pic is probably nothing more than a big credit to the Kardashians’ contouring abilities, whether using make-up or an app. And her nose looks fine.

By Lucy Abbersteen