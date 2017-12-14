People Think Khloé Kardashian Just Revealed Her ‘Pregnancy’ On KUWTK

The E! show's new teaser clip suggests that some exciting news has been announced...

By Aurelie Corinthios

From the editors of People

After months of speculation and subtly dropped hints, it looks as if we might finally get an announcement from Khloé Kardashian.

At the very end of a new teaser clip for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family gets together with a bustling group of friends, throwing what appears to be a party at one of their homes. Suddenly, a chorus of shocked exclamations erupts, hinting at some major news.

‘Did you not know?’ Kim Kardashian West asks Kris Jenner excitedly as her mum dissolves into tears and responds, ‘No!’

‘Oh my God!’ squeals Kourtney Kardashian.

‘Are you kidding me?!’ demands another guest as Khloé’s BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq wrap their arms around the rumoured mum-to-be for a hug.

Khloé, 33, is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, though the family has yet to publicly comment on the speculation.

While 20-year-old Kylie Jenner— who is also said to be ‘pregnant’ with her first child – is noticeably absent from the entire video, she does make a behind-the-scenes appearance in the form of a phone call to Kris.

‘Hi, Kylie,’ says Kris, 62, answering the call while taping a confessional. Seconds later, her mouth drops and she exclaims ‘What?!’ before getting up abruptly.

‘Should we have her arrested?’ she can be heard saying as she walks away.

The midseason finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs this Sunday, and all-new episodes return on the 7th January.