Why People Are Concerned About Robbie Williams’ Brit Awards Performance

The singer is said to be 'in agony' but 'determined' to make the show at London's O2...

The Brit Awards are due to kick off in a few hours time (eep), but there seems to have been a bit of a spanner thrown into the works.

When we first heard that Robbie Williams would be taking to the O2 stage for a special performance at tonight’s big event, we couldn’t wait for the possibility of a rendition of I Love My Life. Because, we’re not afraid to admit that this has become something of a self-empowering anthem of ours lately.

See: Why The Brit Awards Could Be Awkward For Little Mix And Zayn

But, according to reports, the 43-year-old has been struck with an injury. Oh no!

Who's ready for #TheHeavyEntertainmentShow Tour? https://RobbieWilliams.lnk.to/ticketsFA A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:55am PST

A source has revealed to The Sun: ‘Robbie is in absolute agony and it’s causing him and his team a lot of stress.

‘He struggled through his rehearsal on Monday but you could tell he was in serious pain.

‘It’s not improved at all since then and he has cancelled some of his promo today so that he can rest up.’

Ouch. Poor Robbie 🙁

It does seem as though the former Take That star has no intention of being a no-show, though.

‘He is determined his performance will go ahead and has said he won’t let anything stop him taking to the stage,’ the source added.

Phew.

Pre-order The Heavy Entertainment Show via PledgeMusic and you could win tickets to Robbie's BRITs Icon Award performance and meet him before the show! https://RobbieWilliams.lnk.to/pledgecompFA A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Oct 18, 2016 at 6:03am PDT

Naturally, we’re wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping that his performance will go without a hitch tonight.

Robbie will be awarded with the Global Icon prize, which was posthumously given to David Bowie last year.

The Angels singer has shown his disbelief at the honour, joking to NME: ‘Maybe I’m just devaluing the brand. Maybe it’s like the heavy descent. Maybe it’s S Club 7 next. I don’t know…’

The Brit Awards take place in London tonight, and will be televised on ITV at 8pm.

Make sure you head to LOOK.co.uk and follow @lookmagazine for live coverage of the event too.