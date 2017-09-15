Suits Actor Patrick J Adams Shares Secret About Co-Star Meghan Markle

This is pretty surprising...

Patrick J Adams is the handsome hunk who stars as the main man Mike in hit American drama Suits.

Mike’s love interest, Rachel, is played by none other that Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle.

And now the actor – who is married to Pretty Little Liar‘s Troian Bellisario – spoke to Esquire about the reason he had to delete a snap he posted online of co-star Meghan kissing his cheek.

‘I’m not good at it, I overthink every post that I put out and the ramifications and who’ll be listening and how it’ll be received,’ he discussed how he handles social media.

‘I posted this old photo I had found of Meghan and I on set. I went to bed, and woke up in the morning and realised ‘Oh, yeah, I live in a world where you can’t post things about Meghan…” Patrick continued.

The star went on to reveal the backlash he faced after posting the picture: ‘I had this onslaught of people retweeting the thing, people thinking it was a recent picture, and I just thought, ‘What the hell is going on?”

He added: ‘It was such an innocent moment of sentimentality that was twisted into something totally different. It made me feel like… why put myself through this?’

‘We’re like brother and sister,’ Patrick concluded. ‘It’s not like it was lurid or anything, but it just became a story that people wanted to talk about.’

Meghan reportedly met The Queen recently while she visited Harry’s father Prince Charles, which has fuelled rumours that the pair are engaged.

A source told the Us Weekly: ‘It went well. It’ll no doubt be the first of many encounters. She fits perfectly into the family. The difference in backgrounds means absolutely nothing.’

Eek! We’re keeping our fingers crossed for another royal wedding soon…