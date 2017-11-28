Suits’ Patrick J. Adams Wins The Internet With His Reaction To Meghan Markle’s Engagement

We can all go home now, Meghan's on screen fiancé has outdone us all...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement announcement has brought congratulations and well wishes from across the globe.

But one of Markle’s Suits co-stars is a bit more surprised by the news — and gave the best reaction to the royal engagement news.

Patrick J. Adams, who plays Mike Ross, fiancé to Markle’s character Rachel Zane on legal drama Suits, couldn’t help but make a joke about his on-screen counterpart’s newly-engaged status and what this means for their characters’ future.

The actor tweeted a link to Kensington Palace’s announcement of the engagement news with his own hilariously confused caption, in character – ‘she said she was just going out to get some milk…’

LOL.

Adams followed up his joke with a heartfelt message for the happy couple, telling Harry that he’s a ‘lucky man,’ and Meghan that he’s ‘so happy’ for her, sending both of them ‘much love.’

He wrote the same message in an Instagram post later Monday afternoon.

We’d put money on Patrick making the coveted guest list to the royal wedding – meanwhile it’s thought another Suits star will end up being one of Meghan Markle’s bridesmaids.

Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love. A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:31am PST

As if Mike and Rachel hadn’t been through enough (including an arrest!), a surprise engagement to a royal might be the biggest obstacle for them yet.

Sorry, Patrick, it seems that the end of the road is here for Mike and Rachel – but it’s only just beginning for Prince Harry and Meghan!