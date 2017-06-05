This May Have Been The Most Moving Moment Of One Love Manchester

Ariana Grande joined the local Parrs Wood High School Choir on stage

Last night’s One Love Manchester concert was emotional for many, so we can only imagine how the children of Parrs Wood High School Choir felt when they took to the stage to perform in front of millions across the world.

Some of the youngsters had been at Ariana Grande’s performance at Manchester Arena last month, where 22 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a horrific terrorist attack.

Because of this, the moment that they began their rendition of Ariana’s track My Everything was an incredibly poignant one. However, it was when Ariana joined the group that we became well and truly choked up.

Soloist Natasha Seth appeared, like the rest of us, to feel just a little overwhelmed. She broke down in tears, leading Ariana to apologise and envelope her in a hug.

Natasha is only twelve, but found herself in the spotlight two weeks ago when she and the choir posted a video of themselves singing the song on YouTube.

This video was linked to a JustGiving page, which aimed to raise money for those affected by the attack.

The choir had previously released a statement, which read: ‘The aim is to contribute to the money raised for the families of the victims and support with financial costs.

‘Music brought people together at the concert on 22/5/2017 and we hope this is a fitting tribute to all the victims, their friends and families, the people of Manchester and the British spirit which will never be broken.’

We think bringing people together is exactly what Natasha and the rest of the choir did last night.

To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester Fund.