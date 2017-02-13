Viewers Can’t Get Over Pamela Anderson’s Appearance On Loose Women

She looks SO different (but totally gorgeous)...

Pamela Anderson on Loose Women

Um. HOW amazing did Pamela Anderson look on today’s Loose Women?!

The 49-year-old actress appeared on the ITV1 show to chat about animal rights and her new advert – but it was her pared-back appearance that really got people talking.

Pamela Anderson on Loose Women

Pamela Anderson chatted to the panel about animal rights and her new advert

Gone were her trademark over-lined lips, low-cut tops and voluminous blow-dried locks, and in their place was a more natural-looking Pammy.

She was working a chic grey dress with an asymmetric hem, which she’d paired with simple waves, glossy nude lips and a hint of bronzer. Just beaut.

Of course, she’d look stunning in a bin bag. We mean, can you believe this woman is ALMOST FIFTY?

Pamela Anderson on Loose Women

Pamela Anderson looked chic and classic in a grey midi as she braved the London weather

Viewers couldn’t help Tweeting their thoughts on her make-under, with one writing: ‘Pamela Anderson looking stunning in an understated way on #loosewomen.’

Others said: ‘Wow Pamela Anderson on Loose women, she’s stunning and nearly 50#stillbeautiful💕,’ ‘Pamela Anderson looks almost unrecognizable #Loosewomen,’ and: ‘Oh my Pamela Anderson looks incredible 😍😍 @loosewomen [sic].’

The panellists were also quick to praise the mum-of-two, telling her that she seemed more comfortable in her own skin.

To this, Pamela replied: ‘Maybe that’s age, it’s just what happens. There’s no denying it.’

But despite preferring a more demure look these days, she’s still her sexy self at heart.

pamela anderson

Pamela Anderson used to be known for her bombshell look

When asked what she thought the cut-off point was for saucy photoshoots, she said: ‘I’m still up to naughty things. Nothing changes. We’re sexual creatures. Women are sensual until we’re not on this earth.’

Too right, lady.