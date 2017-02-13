Viewers Can’t Get Over Pamela Anderson’s Appearance On Loose Women

She looks SO different (but totally gorgeous)...

Um. HOW amazing did Pamela Anderson look on today’s Loose Women?!

The 49-year-old actress appeared on the ITV1 show to chat about animal rights and her new advert – but it was her pared-back appearance that really got people talking.

Gone were her trademark over-lined lips, low-cut tops and voluminous blow-dried locks, and in their place was a more natural-looking Pammy.

She was working a chic grey dress with an asymmetric hem, which she’d paired with simple waves, glossy nude lips and a hint of bronzer. Just beaut.

Of course, she’d look stunning in a bin bag. We mean, can you believe this woman is ALMOST FIFTY?

Viewers couldn’t help Tweeting their thoughts on her make-under, with one writing: ‘Pamela Anderson looking stunning in an understated way on #loosewomen.’

Others said: ‘Wow Pamela Anderson on Loose women, she’s stunning and nearly 50#stillbeautiful💕,’ ‘Pamela Anderson looks almost unrecognizable #Loosewomen,’ and: ‘Oh my Pamela Anderson looks incredible 😍😍 @loosewomen [sic].’

The panellists were also quick to praise the mum-of-two, telling her that she seemed more comfortable in her own skin.

To this, Pamela replied: ‘Maybe that’s age, it’s just what happens. There’s no denying it.’

But despite preferring a more demure look these days, she’s still her sexy self at heart.

When asked what she thought the cut-off point was for saucy photoshoots, she said: ‘I’m still up to naughty things. Nothing changes. We’re sexual creatures. Women are sensual until we’re not on this earth.’

Too right, lady.