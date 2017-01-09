The Golden Globes 2017: 5 Outfits Everyone’s Talking About

Five of the best red carpet looks from the first major awards show of 2017

All the attention was on the Golden Globes red carpet as the annual awards ceremony kicked off last, and from the moment these five actresses stepped out onto the red carpet social media was flooded with absolute love for these incredible looks.

1, Emma Stone in custom Valentino

Oooh La La Land. A literal star of the red carpet Emma Stone’s starry embellished ensemble was the talk of the Golden Globes. Tapping into two of the biggest trends of the night (sequins and pink!) we love the cosmic detailing on this sparkly pink number.

2, Claire Foy in Erdem

If you’re a fan of ‘The Crown’ you’ll have definitely already fallen in love with lots of Claire Foy’s wardrobe already but it was her sparkly Erdem number that had everyone talking at the Golden Globes. Maybe it’s because Drew Barrymore was out and it made us a little nostalgic of “Josie Grossie’s” prom dress from ‘Never Been Kissed.’ With the same puffed 80s sleeves and high-shine sequins it’s confirmed that the 80s are back!

3, Millie Bobby Brown in Jenny Packham

Arriving on the Golden Globes red carpet for the first time, the Stranger Things Star made quite the entrance in her incredible sequinned style. I mean, how cute is this sparkly silver Vionnet style!? On the red carpet, Millie shared her 13th birthday plans, while she hopes to keep it low-key Millie would so love ‘Adele’ to sing for her – same girl! Although we don’t think anyone could quite hear the “happy birthday” song in the same way after Adele’s covered it.

4, Rachel Evan Wood in custom Altuzarra

The ‘Westworld’ star ditched a classic gown and instead opted for a beautifully tailored suit. In a homage to the late David Bowie (who’s birthday was yesterday) she shared that the reason behind her inspired suit was that she’d “been to the Globes six times and I’ve worn a dress every time. I love dresses – I’m not trying to protest dresses, but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women know that they aren’t a requirement. You don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to, and to just be yourself because your worth is more than that.”

5, Felicity Jones in Gucci

Whether you love, or hate it Felicity Jones’ black and pink Gucci dress has got everyone talking. Making the ‘best dressed’ lists for some and ‘worst dressed’ for others. We thought she dazzled on the red carpet with this chic style from the brand of the moment – who doesn’t love a little bow detailing?!